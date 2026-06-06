Cardi B debuts bold new look at KATSEYE concert

Cardi B’s latest concert look has fans completely obsessed.

On Saturday, June 6, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker debuted a dramatic transformation as she attended Katsseye concert at Governers Ball.

Videos making rounds on social media spotted the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, with a bold hair dye alongside her daughter Kulture.

Her vibrant, multi-colored hair features a patch of horizontal stripes running down the right side and front section of her hair.

The alternative, horizontal block bands alternate between a soft pastel lavender-purple and light blonde.

The front strands are dyed in a striking electric lime green, which seamlessly blends down into a bright, saturated hot pink.

The main body of the ultra-long, straight hair transitions from a bright magenta pink on her right into lime green peek-a-boo paneling on her left, creating a rainbow-like contrast when viewed from different angles.

Social media users loved the new look and can’t get enough of it with one admirer writing, “omgg I seen her story and she only showed Kulture, Cardi look good asf. hair is…”

Another gushed, “The unbothered queen…Your outfit and hair is too cute!!!!” followed by a third fan, “I’m loving the colorful hair too omg.”

A fourth compared, “Omg Cardi is giving me Monster High vibes! I love it.”

Over the weekend, the mother-daughter duo turned heads at the annual music festival when they stepped out to enthusiastically support the rising global girl group.

Cardi B, 33, shared a sweet bonding moment with her daughter Kulture and her friends, treating the girls to a fun-filled festival day out.