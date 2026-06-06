Trey Sweeney's 2026 season over before it started after shoulder surgery

The Detroit Tigers have struck a blow as Trey Sweeney is set to undergo a right-shoulder surgery.

Sweeney, the Tigers’ infielder, is due for season-ending right shoulder surgery, known in medicine as a right arthroscopic procedure, per Athletic.

He has not appeared in any game in 2026 season; after this scary procedure he will not be in a position to play for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers made the announcement that Trey Sweeney will miss the rest of the season after undergoing the procedure to his right shoulder.

“He’s on the mend, but after trying conservative to get through this shoulder issue, surgery ended up being the only option,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

The 26-year-old shortstop was acquired along with minor league catcher Thayron Liranzo in a July 2024 trade with the LA Dodgers for Jack Flaherty.

The trade was part of a midseason roster reshuffle that came right before Detroit’s record-breaking run to the postseason.

It ended Tiger’s five-game loss at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Sweeney displayed potential over 36 games in 2024, posting a .642 OPS and playing above-average defense.

His performance dropped off in 2025, however, as his battling average regressed to .196 over 326 plate matches.

He wasn’t named to the postseason roster in 2025 following a start in all seven playoff games in 2024.