Princess Lilibet's update sparks fresh dilemma for William, Kate children

Prince William and Princess Kate share one common thing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their ongoing their rift.

As the royal family is gathering for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, it was noted that even though the Prince and Princess of Wales had arrived at the venue, the three Waleses children were not there.

The wedding comes just two days after Princes Lilibet marked her fifth birthday in Montecito and Meghan commemorated the day with a special post – a new portrait of the young princess but with her face obscured.

Even though this is a family event, George, Charlotte and Louis would have been expected to attend.

Both set of parents have placed strict rules placed for their children to grow up in a normal environment, but it seems that Lilibet’s update was somehow a reminder to William and Kate that not everything can be that way.

According to royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, Lilibet will one day have opportunities coming her way similar to her cousins. Harry and Meghan are introducing them to the world “cautiously” and creating their public profile without exposing their privacy.

On the other hand, the Wales children are instantly recognisable.

“William would have done that [keep children hidden] because he knows for someone like Prince George, who is the future heir to the throne, he can’t keep him hidden,” Duncan said.

“Meghan and Harry have the option to keep their children completely private. We will likely see them more and more. As they get older, it becomes impossible to keep it private.”

He added, “They have been born into a high-profile family. They are going to have to learn sometimes that, to some extent, they are public property.”