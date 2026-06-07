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Katie Price shares loved up message for jailed husband despite meeting his ex

Katie's latest post comes days after a face-to-face meeting with lee' ex-partner, Dina Taji
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Published June 07, 2026

Katie Price shares loved up message for jailed husband despite meeting his ex

Katie Price, who continues to remain positive despite recent challenges, has shared an update on her relationship with husband Lee Andrews in a loved up three-word post.

The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her marriage to Lee may be over and removing her wedding ring following a face-to-face meeting with his ex Dina Taji.

However, despite the ongoing turmoil surrounding Lee's imprisonment, Katie appeared to reaffirm her feelings for him as the saga surrounding over his situation continues.

Katie Price shares loved up message for jailed husband despite meeting his ex

Sharing a picture of a huge ring on her wedding finger, she wrote: "I love @wesleeandrews."

A promotional video for the show, which has since been deleted on social media, Dina told Katie: "Well I was basically dating Lee - unfortunately - for three and a half years so I know you've probably seen some of my pictures that showed up on social media.

"To be honest with you, I really didn't care about responding to reporters and everyone that was messaging me.

"I mean, just out of respect, if there's anything that I wanted to share and kind of warn her, if anything, it would be woman to woman, you know, face to face."

Katie added that she was "glad to meet" Dina.

The post comes after Katie met Lee's ex-partner, Dina Taji, and the pair reportedly had a lengthy conversation before Katie flew back to the UK. 

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison and requires a six-figure sum to be paid in order to secure his release.

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