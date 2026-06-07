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Holly Willoughby enjoys Formula 1 outing amid career changes

The presenter enjoyed the event alongside comedian Michael Mclntyre
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 07, 2026

The TV star exuded confidence in a light blue playsuit featuring broderie anglaise detailing.
The TV star exuded confidence in a light blue playsuit featuring broderie anglaise detailing. 

Holly Willoughby turned heads as she made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

The presenter, 45, enjoyed the event alongside comedian Michael Mclntyre, 50.

The TV star exuded confidence in a light blue playsuit featuring broderie anglaise detailing. She completed the look with sunglasses and tan sandals.

Holly is a well-known fan of motorsport and has previously interviewed several Formula 1 stars, including Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Lewis was supported at the event by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Holly's appearance comes after reports claimed that her company has faced significant financial difficulties, with its earnings dropping more than £100k.

The setback follows her departure from This Morning and the cancellation of her Netflix show, Bear Hunt.

Her reduced absence from television has reportedly affected her financial situation.

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