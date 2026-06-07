Zendaya makes subtle reference to Tom Holland work during bookshop visit

Zendaya made a surprising stop at a small independent bookshop in Northern California as her visit quickly caught attention online.

The 29-year-old actress was seen at Rakestraw Books in Danville, where she spent time looking through books and speaking with staff.

The shop later shared a photo of her visit on Instagram and called it as a special moment for their team.

They added saying that Zendaya was friendly and relaxed as she chatted with employees and asked for book recommendations during her stop.

The Euphoria actress also posed for a picture holding two novels which are about upcoming film projects connected to both her and Tom Holland.

Zendaya, however, is set to return to the screen as Chani in Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled for release in December.

The Drama star is also expected to appear in The Odyssey, an upcoming film from director Christopher Nolan, where she is said to be playing the role of Athena.

Tom Holland is also part of the same project.

Zendaya and Holland first met on the set of Spider Man Homecoming in 2017 and later confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of speculation.

Reports, moreover, have also shared that the couple got engaged during the 2024 holiday season.