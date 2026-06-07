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Lily Collins brings ‘Emily in Paris' charm to star filled French Open outing

Lily Collins confirms the 'Emily In Paris' season six will be the show's final season
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Lily Collins brings ‘Emily in Paris&apos; charm to star filled French Open outing
Lily Collins brings ‘Emily in Paris' charm to star filled French Open outing

Lily Collins was back in Paris over the weekend as she attended the French Open men's final with her husband Charlie McDowell.

The Emily In Paris actress was spotted enjoying the match while taking a short break from filming the final season of her hit Netflix series.

Lily looked stylish in a black outfit while Charlie kept things relaxed in jeans and striped shirt.

The outing came after the 37-year-old actress was filming scenes for the sixth and final season of Emily In Paris in Mykonos, Greece.

She also recently spent time in Monaco before returning to the French capital.

The day at the tennis tournament was also a chance for Lily and Charlie to enjoy some time together away from their busy family life. However, the couple welcomed their daughter, Tove, through surrogacy last year.

The lovebirds first met in 2019 while working on the film Gilded Rage as they got engaged in 2020 and married in a private ceremony in Colorado in 2021.

Lily Collins brings ‘Emily in Paris charm to star filled French Open outing

Also at the French Open was Lily's co star Ashley Park, with celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson and Lenny Kravitz.

The appearance came as fans prepare to say goodbye to Emily In Paris. Lily recently confirmed that season six will be the show's final season. 

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