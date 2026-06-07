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Brooke Shields looks back on her 'crazy' cameo on 'Friend'

Brooke Shields played an obsessed fan of Joey Tribbiani in season 2 of 'Friends'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

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Brooke Shields explains how her cameo in 'Friends' changed the course of her career

Brooke Shields credits a single Friends appearance with completely reshaping her career.

Speaking on the Bossticks podcast on June 1, the 60-year-old actress revealed that her memorable guest role in the sitcom's star-studded Super Bowl episode during Season 2 opened doors she never expected.

“It changed everything for me,” Shields said of her 1996 appearance on the hit NBC series.

In the two-part episode, Shields played Erika Ford, an obsessed fan who believed Joey Tribbiani was actually his soap opera alter ego, Dr. Drake Ramoray. The episode, titled “The One After the Super Bowl,” featured a lineup of celebrity guests including Julia Roberts, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Fred Willard.

Shields said one particular moment became unforgettable. During a dinner scene, Erika unexpectedly licks Joey's fingers.

“It was comedy gold,” she said. “And, at first, they didn't let me do it, and they said it makes me too crazy. And I said, 'I have to do it, please.'”

The gamble paid off. Shields believes viewers were shocked to see the former supermodel embrace such an over-the-top comedic role. “And it just changed everything,” Shields reflected.

Soon afterward, Shields landed the lead role in Suddenly Susan, which ran for four seasons and earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

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