Charlie Puth forced to cancel show as illness leaves him 'without a voice'

Charlie Puth cancels Orlando concert hours before it was set to begin

Charlie Puth is putting his health first.

The Grammy-winning singer announced that he was forced to cancel his June 6 concert in Orlando, Florida, after battling an illness for several days. Sharing a message to his Instagram Stories hours before the concert was set to begin, Puth revealed he had been advised to rest or risk jeopardising additional dates on his ongoing Whatever’s Clever! World Tour.

“I am so devastated to do this, but I have to cancel tonight’s show,” he wrote. “I’ve been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk cancelling more dates on this tour.”

The musician explained that he didn't want to take the stage unless he could deliver the performance fans deserved. According to Puth, his condition left him “without a voice,” making it impossible for him to perform at his usual standard.

Puth continued, “I’m heartbroken, but I physically am unable to perform. Without a voice, I can’t give you guys the show you all deserve.”

Puth ended his message with an apology to concertgoers, acknowledging the cancellation was not a decision he made lightly.

“I’m so sorry, this was not an easy decision to make but I hope to see you all soon when I am well again,” he wrote.

Puth is currently scheduled to resume performances in Nashville on June 9 before heading to Texas and later kicking off the European leg of the tour.