Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian exhibit PDA after romance hard-launch

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have made their most public display of affection yet, with the Formula One star seeking out his girlfriend in the crowd during the Monaco Grand Prix for a kiss on the cheek.

A clip shared on social media on Sunday, 7 June, showed Hamilton, 41, walking over to where Kardashian, 45, was watching the race, greeting her with a kiss before pulling her into an embrace and heading back.

Kardashian had swapped the previous day's lacy corset and bootcut jeans for a one-shoulder dress, oversized sunglasses and an upswept hairstyle, looking every bit the Monaco paddock regular.

The Monaco appearance came just days after Kardashian officially hard-launched the relationship on Instagram.

On 1 June she posted a series of snaps from a bike ride with Hamilton, captioning them simply: "Lately." The understated caption did rather a lot of work.

Outlets confirmed the pair were romantically linked back in February, with sources describing the connection as "casual" at the time and noting that Kardashian had felt ready to start dating again after a difficult few years.

By later that month, a second source was telling a rather different story, that Hamilton was "head over heels" and that those close to him believed he had "finally met his match."

The insider added: "He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her."

The couple are said to FaceTime regularly between Hamilton's race commitments, and sources close to them describe both as "very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are."

The fact that the relationship began as a friendship is seen by those around them as a good sign for its longevity.

"Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both," one insider said.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, with whom she shares four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6.