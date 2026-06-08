Jesse Tyler Ferguson on ‘Modern Family' costar's decision to quit acting

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has spoken warmly about his former Modern Family co-star Frances Anderson's decision to leave acting and pursue a music career, and made clear he couldn't be more proud of the direction she's heading.

Speaking to E! News at the 2026 Tony Awards on 7 June, Ferguson, 50, reflected on watching the 19-year-old, who played his on-screen daughter on the long-running sitcom and recently changed her name from Aubrey Anderson-Emmons to mark her new musical chapter, carve out a path of her own.

"I'm so proud of her, she's really come into her own," he said.

"She loves musical theater, actually. That's what we bonded over when you know, even when she was like four or five years old. So the fact that she's still interested in singing is so, I feel like a dad of hers, and I'm very proud of her."

Ferguson was at the Tonys with husband Justin Mitka, and while Frances has stepped away from the screen since Modern Family ended, the connection between the two clearly hasn't.

Their shared love of musical theatre was there from the very beginning of their working relationship, making her move into music feel like something of a full-circle moment for Ferguson.