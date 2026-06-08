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Tracy Shaw breaks down after chemotherapy leaves her with 'no strength left'

The former Coronation Street star revealed she was rushed to A&E amid severe treatment side effects
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

The actress opened up about the impact of her chemotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis
The actress opened up about the impact of her chemotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis

Tracy Shaw has admitted she is finding it increasingly difficult to cope with her treatment, revealing she has no strength left after being rushed to A&E due to severe side effects from chemotherapy.

The former Coronation Street  actress, 52, who shared news of her illness in April, took to Instagram with an update, explaining that she was home alone before having to turn to a neighbour for help.

Tracy shared the update on Instagram on Sunday, 10 days after completing her round of chemotherapy. 

Despite doctors assuring her that she was okay, the actress became emotional as she revealed she 'feels as vulnerable as a baby.'

She said: 'Being day 10, my son had to go to a wedding. I thought I'd be absolutely fine at home alone but I had to go to A&E today.

'There's no strength left. In my head, I thought there may be a break, maybe a week after chemotherapy.'

Tracy said she is struggling to eat anything and her diet consists of six eggs, plain crisps and bread.

Talking about the side effects she experienced, Tracy continued: 'These are the effects that the chemo has had on the body. The chemo kills everything, including the lining of my stomach. There is no strength.

'It feels like I'm as vulnerable as a baby. It's very difficult being around people, around noises. [My ears], they're so sensitive.' 

Tracy played Maxine Peacock on Corrie from 1995 to 2003, before she was murdered by serial killer Richard Hillman.

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