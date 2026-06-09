Zohran Mamdani furious over Trump's plan to increase ICE agents in NYC

The New York City Mayor Zohram Mamdani has lashed out at the Trump administration’s plan to increase the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the city as part of the government’s anti-immigration initiative.

Reacting to a news report about the controversial plan, Mamdani vowed to stand with immigrants, saying, “We will not allow ICE or anyone else to sow fear in our communities.”

The first ever Muslim mayor of NYC credited immigrants for the development and progress of soccer in the United States (U.S.). He said, “Soccer would not exist without immigrants. Immigrants play and coach the game, work in the stadiums, fill the stands, and make celebrations like the World Cup possible.”

The 34-year-old socialist-Democratic mayor highlighted the fact that six of the players in the U.S. men's national team are immigrants.

He described the Trump administration’s plan as an attempt to divide New Yorkers, adding, “As the world comes to our city, we will stand proudly with our immigrant neighbours and reject these attacks for what they are.”

This comes after President Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan announced an increase in the number of ICE agents in NYC. In an interview with Fox News, Homan said, “You are going to see more ICE agents than you have ever seen in New York City. And it’s coming. I just reviewed an operational plan. I’m not going to tell you exactly when it’s going to happen, but it’s coming.”

The development is expected to increase confrontation between the Federal government and New York’s Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. Last month, the governor signed a law that banned law enforcement officials from wearing masks in the city.

It also prohibited local officers from engaging in civil immigration enforcement.