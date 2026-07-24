Bangladesh President Shahabuddin resigns citing ill health

Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin arrives to administer the oath‑taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman as the country’s prime minister at the South Plaza of the parliament building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026.— Reuters

Shahabuddin accused of speaking to Hasina by phone.

Govt not aware of president's resignation, says minister.

Former president cites his deteriorating health in resignation.

Bangladesh's president, a close ally of former premier Sheikh Hasina, resigned from the largely ceremonial role on Friday, citing ill health, according to a letter seen by AFP.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin confirmed he was stepping down in a call with AFP.

"Yes, I have resigned," Shahabuddin said when asked about widespread speculation that he planned to step down before completing his full term ending in 2028.

He did not provide further details.

In a resignation letter to the speaker of parliament, seen by AFP, Shahabuddin cited his deteriorating health.

"Due to worsening physical and mental incapacity... it is no longer possible for me to properly discharge the responsibilities of an important constitutional office such as the presidency," it said.

The 76-year-old, widely known as "Chuppu", was elected by parliament in 2023 with support from Hasina's Awami League.

When a student revolt ousted the autocratic Hasina in 2024, calls mounted for the president to be removed, too.

Shahabuddin was accused of speaking to Hasina by phone while he was undergoing medical treatment in London in May, an allegation he has denied.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed of the governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party said the government was not aware of the president having submitted his resignation.

"If he wants to resign, he would have to submit his resignation letter to the speaker in accordance with the Constitution," he told reporters.