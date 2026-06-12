Callum Turner opens up about life with Dua Lipa after their wedding

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30,married her fiancé, Eternity actor Callum Turner, 36, on May 31

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are balancing their personal and professional lives after tying the knot earlier this month.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, married her fiancé, the Eternity actor, 36, on May 31 at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Callum has since landed two back-to-back film projects, and it has now been reported that Dua wants to be his side so the newlyweds can spend as much time together as possible.

The actor will first be filming a remake of the 1981 horror Possession, in which he will star alongside Margaret Qualley.

He will then move on the baseball film The Comebacker, in which Tom Hanks is set play his pitching coach.

Speaking about their plans after relocating, Callum told The Hollywood Reporter: 'We work jobs where we have to go around the world.'

He added: 'It's important when we are home in London to be with our friends as much as possible.

'We make sure that we're together as much as possible.'

While Dua and Callum are heading to the States, Italy reportedly remains on their minds.

The couple are said to be in talks to give a 'huge gift to Palermo' following backlash from some locals over their reported £1.5milllion wedding.

The newlyweds enjoyed a three-day Italian extravaganza over the weekend, which began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi.

The report comes after some Palermo residents voiced their frustration over the wedding festivites, displaying posters that read: Palermo is not for rent. Public spaces belong to everyone.'