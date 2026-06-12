Old romance, new anthem: Shakira returns to World Cup stage after Gerard Piqué era

Shakira is back on one of the biggest stages in the world after performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The 46-year-old singer’s return brought back excitement and old memories both for fans.

Shakira opened the ceremony at Estadio Azteca with the official tournament song Dai Dai before the match between Mexico and South Africa.

The show got stunning music, dancers and strong energy, with thousands of fans watching in the stadium.

For many people, seeing Shakira at the World Cup also reminded them of her past football era moments, when her songs became part of major tournaments and global celebrations.

The music icon’s old relationship with footballer Gerard Piqué, which ended on June, 2024, is still sometimes gets linked by fans to that period of her life when she was dating the sports icon.

Now, this appearance feels different as she is not just returning as a familiar name, but as an artist starting a fresh chapter with a new anthem and a new global moment.

While online buzz and talks continue around Shakira’s performance and personal history, the main focus is her powerful comeback to the World Cup stage, where music and football once again come together.