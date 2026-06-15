World leaders welcome US-Iran peace deal, praise Pakistan's mediation role

(From left to right) Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UN chief Antonio Guterres, British PM Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron. — Reuters/File

Erdogan commends Pakistan mediation, regional cooperation efforts.

UK PM Starmer hails deal and thanks mediators, including Pakistan.

E4 nations signal readiness to lift Iran sanctions after US-Iran deal.

Global leaders have welcomed the US-Iran peace agreement as a major diplomatic breakthrough, highlighting efforts to end regional hostilities and commending Pakistan's role in facilitating the negotiations.

US and Iranian officials announced on Sunday they had agreed on a framework to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social platform that the “Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete”, posting the message around 5:30pm ET in Washington (2130 GMT) on Sunday.

His remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has played a mediating role, announced that an agreement had been reached early on Monday local time.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is scheduled to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Below is international reaction to the agreement:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN chief has welcomed the US-Iran peace deal, describing it as a major step towards ending the conflict and achieving a peaceful settlement.

He congratulated both Washington and Tehran on reaching an agreement that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further negotiations.

Guterres also expressed deep appreciation to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other regional countries, praising their constructive role in supporting the negotiations that led to the breakthrough agreement.

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the US-Iran peace agreement, describing it as a significant development for regional peace and stability.

In a post on X, Erdogan said the agreement between Washington and Tehran was an important step towards establishing peace and tranquillity in the region, and expressed satisfaction over the outcome.

He also extended his appreciation to Pakistan for its "exceptional mediation efforts", while acknowledging the leadership of both the US and Iran in reaching the agreement.

"I also wish to express my appreciation for the support provided to diplomatic initiatives by Qatar and Saudi Arabia," he added.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese

"The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement."

"We commend the efforts to date of Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other mediating countries," he added.

British PM Keir Starmer

"I warmly welcome today's agreement reached between the United States and Iran. This is a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz," PM Starmer wrote on X.

"I congratulate President Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere who have contributed to this breakthrough. We have long urged de-escalation, and this is the progress we had hoped to see," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with the United Kingdom is ready to support."

Qatar welcomes breakthrough

Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has welcomed the agreement reached on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to Pakistan, as well as other regional and international parties, for their role in creating conducive conditions that helped facilitate the understanding, saying their contributions were instrumental in enabling progress toward the agreement.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

"I welcome the agreement between the US and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is crucial to implement it with determination."

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Japan "strongly hopes" that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible."

She added: "At the same time, we highly commend the efforts of the relevant countries that have played a mediating role to date."

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters

"This pivotal, constructive deal is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security... Dialogue and diplomacy remain the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues."

Joint statement from E4 leaders

E4 nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, said on Sunday the countries were prepared to lift sanctions on Iran in response to steps on its nuclear programme after the US and Iran reached a deal to end their war.

"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end," the leaders of the countries said in a joint statement.



— Additional input from Reuters