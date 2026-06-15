Zayn Malik watches Knicks clinch NBA finals from private jet

Zayn Malik witnessed the New York Knicks' championship moment from 40,000 feet in the air and dropped an epic reaction.

The former One Direction star was en route to Monterrey for his concert when the 2026 NBA final game was taking place on Saturday, June 13.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 14, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a video documenting his journey aboard a private jet while dressed in Knicks merchandise.

The clip showed him chatting and smiling, watching the NBA Final, and playing cards during the flight.

As the Knicks secured the win, the Die For Me singer was seen thumping his chest in celebration.

The video also offered a brief glimpse of him smoking on board before he finally arrived at his destination in Mexico.

In a separate post on his social media account, the Pillowtalk chart-topper cheered to Knicks glory

“[basketbal emoji] The Knicks f—--g killed it.. great game [three fire emoji] what a final,” he captioned the three-slide carousel.

The cover image showed the Sideways crooner wearing a blue New York Knicks jersey with "Ewing" written on the back.

Another snapshot, taken from above, giving a candid, behind-the-shoulder perspective, showed the tattooed musician seated in the luxury aircraft while his blue basketball jersey with orange-and-white trim and the number 3 on the back was visible.

A matching blue-and-orange jacket with the basketball team’s logo is draped on the seat beside him.

The third photo meanwhile showed Zayn enjoying a meal as several delicacies were spread on the table in front of him.

For the unversed, the X Factor alum is scheduled to perform on Sunday, June 14, in Monterrey, Mexico at Estadio Borregos as part of his ongoing KONNAKOL World Tour.