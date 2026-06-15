Trump's 'Freedom 250' blows past midnight with bloody heavyweight finish

President Donald Trump hosted the first UFC fight on the White House’s South Lawn as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Trump, who marked his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14, was joined by UFC CEO Dana White.

Trump watched the matches from a cage-side seat on the South Lawn.

President Trump’s entire family was spotted at the event for the first time in months.

The 'Freedom 250' attended by over 4,000 spectators, including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, members of his cabinet including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as cage fights took place just feet from the Oval Office.

Before the bouts kicked off, a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels amid national anthem sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The UFC fight card saw a bloody heavyweight finish on Sunday, June 14.

American Justin Gaethje was crowned UFC lightweight champion with a fourth-round win over Ilila Topuria, handing him the first defeat of his career.

While in the co-main 'Freedom 250' event, Ciryl Gane knocked down former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after a fierce showdown.

Earlier in the evening, Diego Lopes, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy, Josh Hokit, and Sean O’Malley won each of their five matchups.