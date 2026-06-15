Why was UFC champ Sean Strickland barred from 'Freedom 250' by security?

UFC champion Sean Strickland claimed he was barred from 'Freedom 250' event on Sunday, June 14, just two hours into the UFC main card.

Multiple videos are going viral, where he appeared to crash a fan event, get surrounded by fans, spring into an octagonal cage and ultimately get arrested by cops at the White House.

Earlier, UFC middleweight champ Strickland was spotted roaming around the venue, popping up at various events throughout the 'Freedom 250' fight week.

The fact that he was not listed on the fight card.

When Strickland tried to enter the UFC’s fan festival on Sunday evening at The Ellipse, located on the South Lawn, he was detained.

Strickland posted the snap of himself being escorted by the officers of the U.S. Marshal Service, captioning the post, “NOT AMERICAN ENOUGH. THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT. MMA FANS ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST.”

The post has so far been viewed by over 8,000,000 times and still counting.

In a follow-up post, Strickland shared a video post, highlighting being seated in the back of a police wagon, explaining:

“I’m pretty sure I didn’t break a law. Like, I’m pretty sure. But I might be going to jail. I’m pretty sure we didn’t break no law.”

Then, appearing from a hotel room, he claimed he had been charged with disorderly conduct.

“All right guys, I may have been charged with disorderly conduct, I don’t know what that is, but it sounds cool.”

Strickland, who had vouched for President Trump, went public and claimed he had been banned from UFC 'Freedom 250' earlier this month over criticism of Israel and the Epstein list.

As per the latest development, the U.S. Park Police told ESPN that it evacuated Strickland from the area around 7 p.m. local time, just two hours into the UFC main card.

The statement reads, “The unpleasant presence of Sean Strickland drew significant attention from attendees, resulting in disorder.”

It continued, "Due to concerns for Strickland's safety and the safety of event patrons, personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, and other assisting agencies evacuated him safely from the area."

Strickland is a two-time UFC middleweight champ and just last month he defeated the previous titleholder Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.