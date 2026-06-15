Royal family member sentenced to jail for heinous crime

Marius Borg Høiby, the son of the Norwegian Crown Princess, has been sentenced to jail after he was declared guilty of rape.

The 29-year-old son of Mette‑Marit will be in jail for 4 years, per court orders.

As per the BBC, Marius has been found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to prison for four years.

He was cleared of the other two counts of rape. by three judges in courtroom 250 at the Oslo District Court.

However, Marius was guilty of other serious offences.

Notably, the eldest son of Crown Prince Haakon's stepson was not present at the court; he joined the session via video link.

Marius Borg Høiby was four when his mother, Mette-Marit, married Crown Prince Haakon, joining the royal family.

Marius does not hold any kind of royal titles, succession rights, or official public duties.

It is important to note that the Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been dealing with a serious health crisis. She is fighting a form of pulmonary fibrosis.

Her lung transplant is expected to take place, as per reports.