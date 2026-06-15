Beatrice, Eugenie receive warning as ex-prince Andrew pulls ‘odd' move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s past continue to cast a dark shadow on their two daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as things begin to get worse for their families.

The princesses, who still hold their royal titles unlike their disgraced father, “bravely” showed up to the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips despite the ongoing debate about their future in the monarchy.

Ever since the Epstein scandal has taken a toll on the York family, Beatrice and Eugenie have been worried about how things would pan out for their parents, despite their grievances against them.

They are “nervous” and “not sleeping well” due to the uncertainty surrounding them but their parents have quite an odd reaction, according to a royal expert.

“As the monarchy continues to streamline and evolve, the ultimate risk for the sisters remains uncertain,” royal editor Duncan Larcombe warned.

He added that Andrew and Fergie would feel somewhat relieved to know that Beatrice and Eugenie are still a part of the royal fold but that is not entirely the case.

“You’d like to think that Andrew was big enough and clever enough to welcome the fact his daughters aren’t being tarred with the same brush,” Duncan told The Mirror.

“But whether he is or not, we don’t know. Andrew is an odd cookie but you’d like to think he wants the best for his daughters after everything that’s happening and has happened to him.”

Reports claim that Andrew could also be using his daughters to find his way back in the royal fold.

As for Fergie, he said that that the mum of two would feel “relief” about the situation.