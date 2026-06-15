 
Geo News

Andrew takes bold step for Sarah Ferguson in meeting with King Charles

Beatrice, Eugenie's father gives new tension to King Charles
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

Andrew takes bold step for Sarah Ferguson in meeting with King Charles
Andrew takes bold step for Sarah Ferguson in meeting with King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with his latest move, showcased his support for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, despite the distance between the former couple since the Epstein files scandal.

It has been claimed that the former Duke of York demanded a "payout" for Fergie in a previous meeting with King Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew has been thinking of his ex-partner, who equally suffered the severe consequences and hid out to avoid further controversy.

The former Prince's calls for help to King Charles must be another problem for the monarch in times when he is leading the royal family alongside cancer treatment.

Speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie, it has been said that the sisters have received support from their uncle, and it's proven in their appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's marriage.

The sisters were warmly welcomed by the royals, even the future King William was seen placing a sweet kiss on Beatrice's cheek, hinting that they are quietly backing the Princesses. 

Andrew banned from joining royals at historic event in brutal blow
Andrew banned from joining royals at historic event in brutal blow
King Charles leads Royal Family in historic procession at Windsor
King Charles leads Royal Family in historic procession at Windsor
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie steal King Charles, Prince William's thunder
Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie steal King Charles, Prince William's thunder
Prince William, Princess Kate office issues update on Garter Day outing
Prince William, Princess Kate office issues update on Garter Day outing
Prince William gives Beatrice, Eugenie big relief: 'Not guilty' video
Prince William gives Beatrice, Eugenie big relief: 'Not guilty'
Andrew 'horrified' as court delivers historic ruling
Andrew 'horrified' as court delivers historic ruling
Prince Harry returns to roots of his royal connection video
Prince Harry returns to roots of his royal connection
Princess Kate responds to special request in surprising turn of events video
Princess Kate responds to special request in surprising turn of events