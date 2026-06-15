Andrew takes bold step for Sarah Ferguson in meeting with King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with his latest move, showcased his support for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, despite the distance between the former couple since the Epstein files scandal.

It has been claimed that the former Duke of York demanded a "payout" for Fergie in a previous meeting with King Charles.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew has been thinking of his ex-partner, who equally suffered the severe consequences and hid out to avoid further controversy.

The former Prince's calls for help to King Charles must be another problem for the monarch in times when he is leading the royal family alongside cancer treatment.

Speaking of Beatrice and Eugenie, it has been said that the sisters have received support from their uncle, and it's proven in their appearance at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's marriage.

The sisters were warmly welcomed by the royals, even the future King William was seen placing a sweet kiss on Beatrice's cheek, hinting that they are quietly backing the Princesses.