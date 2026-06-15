Beatrice's husband breaks silence on solo US trip amid title snub

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has opened up about traveling to the US without his wife Princess Beatrice as crisis grips the York family.

Defending his decison to take a solo flight during an exceptionally challenging period for his wife, the property developer rejected speculation of rift as he maintaned that the trips were essential for the survival of his company.

"As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry," he claimed to the Mail.

The statement comes amid rumours of tension between Princess of York and her husband, linked to the ongoing scandals surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The father of three has faced scrutiny over his absences as his wife alone had to navigate the fallout from her father's public downfall.

Throughout his American travels, Beatrice remained in the UK. She faced serious crisis following her father's loss of his royal titles and his and Ferguson's exit from Royal Lodge.

The Busnissman also shared images on social media, showing himself appearing relaxed and enjoying wine with Ms Payne.