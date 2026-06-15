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Meghan Markle suffers blow as clever plan backfires: ‘running out of time'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need 'miracle' to resolve new wave of crisis upon them
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken separate routes when it comes to their professional endeavours and the Duchess of Sussex is laser-focussed on building her lifestyle brand.

Previously, it was revealed that the As Ever founder had “roughly $23 million worth of product” stocked in her inventory, a bold move suggesting that an expansion will take place.

Sources revealed that Meghan was going “international” and wanted to make sure there was enough to supply, when the time comes.

However, it seems that the plan seemed to have backfired as fresh whispers in Hollywood warn that Meghan’s brand could be “bankrupt by the end of the year”.

The insiders claim that the stock has to sell out fast as there is not enough time and the expiration dates too close on the products.

“It’s kicking the can down the road though because it’s tick-tock on that As Ever stock,” they said.

“Meghan just can’t move enough product and she can’t expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “Unless she and Harry have some miracle up their sleeve, there might be no saving this business.”

The source added that Meghan could hold a sale but there will still be damage to recover from. 

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