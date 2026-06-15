Meghan Markle stuns fans with emotional message for dad

Meghan Markle returned to the limelight with a new message, which sparked reactions on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex promoted As Ever products while paying tribute to dads ahead of Father's Day, which the world will celebrate on June 21.

To the customers of her lifestyle brand, Meghan sent a newsletter titled, 'Say thanks to Dad."

"Whether you need a simple way to say 'thank you' to Dad or simply want to create a comforting morning moment — breakfast in bed is the perfect treat. Gather your favourite morning baked goods (we love a buttery, flaky croissant) and serve with a dab of salted butter and a swipe of our Strawberry Spread.

"Add a slice of a favourite fresh fruit, and pour a steaming cup of coffee or Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea. Breakfast served bedside with a warm smile and a loving hug is a simple way to remind those we love how special they are."

Meghan's gesture for fathers seemingly backfired as her relationship with her own dad, Thomas Markle, is severely fractured.