Olivia Rodrigo drops long-awaited bonus track 'Never Do'

Olivia Rodrigo finally officially released the previously exclusive track from You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love.

The Drivers License hitmaker dropped the bonus track, titled Never Do, just days after releasing her third studio album on June 12.

On Sunday, June 14, the 23-year-old pop star announced the exciting news via her Instagram Stories.

Attached with a link the text over a sky-themed background read as, “you can download you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love with a bonus track never do on iTunes & in my store now!”

The Happier songstress also expresses her adoration for the song, writing, “I love the song smo! [three pink heart emojis].”

For the unversed, Never Do originally debuted as a demo on the physical formats of Olivia’s single, The Cure.

The heartbreak anthem was later released digitally as part of a special version of her third studio album.

The Deja Vu vocalist revealed in a Hits Radio interview that she wrote the song just a few days before turning in her album.

As her team ran out of time to fully produce it, they left it in its raw demo state.

The track was announced on May 19, as an exclusive vinyl and cassette bonus feature.

However, now with the new link provided by the album maker herself, fans can buy the track on iTunes or listen to it via the extended digital album version on Apple Music.