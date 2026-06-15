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Protesters release explosive statement after face-off with royals

Royal Family were surrounded by protestors about crucial issue during historic annual event
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 15, 2026

The royal family was taken by aback during an important annual event as protestors stormed the surrounding chanting their slogans.

The monarchy has been under immense scrutiny following the shameful revelations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Epstein files. The allegations range from sex offences against minors and shady deals, including jeopardising confidential state secrets and risking the security of royals.

The public uproar has been strong and the anti-monarchy movement has been rallying at the forefront, demanding answers about all that happened behind the scenes and how much they already knew.

Republic campaign shared an update from Saturday’s event in a statement, and reiterating their demands after their encounter with the royal family.

“@republiccampaign stage a protest the Trooping the Colour, calling to Stop the Reign. The Republic’s goal is simple: replace the monarchy with an elected head of state and more democratic political system,” it read.

Trooping the Colour, which is the official birthday celebration of the monarch, was meant to be event to show off the pomp and fanfare of the royals, but it all went awry.

As the carriages passed by in a parade leaving Buckingham Palace, protestors had lined up along the path and held up posters of Andrew’s shameful images from the Epstein files.

King Charles and Queen Camilla did their best to ignore, meanwhile, Princess Kate glared at the protestors as the children looked puzzled.

The chief of Republic, Graham Smith also revealed how the police had interfered during their protest even though they have always maintained to rebel responsibly and not harm public property.

He criticised that the intervention only comes when the royals are involved.

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