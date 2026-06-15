Princess Anne steps in for Beatrice, Eugenie: Don't push them out

The royal family appears on the same page to protect Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid their parents' Epstein scandal and controversies.

However, Princess Anne is said to be the one who brought them all together as she seems to be taking on maternal role to protect them amid scrutiny and controvercies.

She reportedly blocked the idea of pushing the Princesses of York to the corner within royal circles amid continuing fallout from the controversy surrounding their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It emerges after Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, missed out several high-profile royal occasions in recent months, including the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The organisers also excluded them from the upcoming Royal Ascot list.

The shocking developments fueled speculation about their standing within the monarchy. However, The princess Royal, 75, has become one of the strongest advocates for her nieces behind palace walls. She felt increasingly frustrated by the exclusion of her nieces.

In King Charles' sister's view, Beatrice and Eugenie are falling victims and effectively becoming collateral damage in a situation that was never of their making.

She believes they have carried themselves with remarkable grace through years of uncomfortable headlines and public scrutiny.

She has decided to protect amid controversies linked to other members of the family rather than anything they have personally done.

She considers it as an injustice about the way the sisters are being basically frozen out of the family now even though they have remained loyal to the institution.

Anne's took the stand when it comes to news that the royal sisters are still finding doors quietly closing in front of them.

In her mind, they deserve understanding and support from their relatives, not to be pushed further to the margins.

Zara Tindall and Prince Philip's mother has always been fiercely loyal to family members she believes are being treated unfairly, and this is no exception.