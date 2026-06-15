Princess Kate responds to special request in surprising turn of events

Princess Kate responds to special request: 'Wins hearts'

Kate Middleton seemingly confirmed that she keeps an eye on social media talks with her latest fashion moment.

The Princess of Wales, in a chic outfit, stepped out to witness the Trooping the Colour parade alongside her family.

For the event, the future Queen decided to opt for a sleek chignon after fans did not seem pleased with the Princess's long hair at a reception for Cancer Research at St James's Palace.

In that outing, Catherine chose to flaunt her long hair, sparking reactions from fans.

On social media, one fan wrote, "I don't like her long hair and think she would look much lovelier if she chopped off a good six inches."

Another noted, "Catherine's hair is too long. Two inches shorter would be nicer."

For the Trooping the Colour event, Kate Middleton tied her hair in a bun, which fans believe she does to look sophisticated at such professional events.