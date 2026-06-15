Factbox: What US and Iran say they have agreed in memorandum to end war

A man holds an Iranian flag on a street, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026.— Reuters/File

This is what the US and Iran, along with mediator Pakistan, have said about what is in the preliminary deal they have announced to end the war.

How the deal will be phased and what happens when:

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had declared an immediate and permanent end to all military operations.

All sides have said the memorandum of understanding on an end to the war will be signed in Switzerland on Friday. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabdi said the memorandum would then be published.

Iran and the US have both said the Strait of Hormuz would start to reopen and the US blockade on Iranian ports would start to lift as soon as the memorandum is signed.

Both sides have said negotiations on more difficult further areas of dispute — notably Iran's nuclear issue and US sanctions on Iran — will be conducted over the following 60 days.

Strait of Hormuz and blockade of Iranian ports

US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened on Friday, and he had ordered a lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports.

A senior Iranian official said the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened "to all commercial vessels" once the memorandum was signed.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that under the memorandum, marine traffic through the Strait would be regulated by Iran in coordination with Oman.

Iran's nuclear programme

Both sides have said that Iran agrees that it will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons — a promise Tehran has been making repeatedly for decades.

The senior Iranian official said pending a final agreement Iran would freeze its nuclear activity, refraining from further uranium enrichment or the expansion of nuclear facilities.

The senior Iranian official said the US had agreed that Iran could dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium inside Iran under a future comprehensive agreement.

Trump said on Saturday there was no urgency to extract Iran's stockpile of nuclear material, and that the US would retrieve it "when all is calm".

Trump said there would be a strong inspections regime for Iran under any detail, but he did not give specifics.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said any final deal on Iran's nuclear programme would have to be reviewed and approved by Congress.

Sanctions and financial impact

The senior Iranian official said the US had agreed not to impose any new sanctions on Iran until a final deal was reached.

They added that the US would waive oil sanctions on Iran for a specified period and that after the final agreement, all US and UN sanctions would be lifted to an agreed-upon timetable.

The senior Iranian official said the US had agreed to release $25 billion of Iran's frozen assets, including via direct cash transfers, cooperation among regional countries, and financial credit lines.

Washington, in coordination with its regional allies, would prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran, to be negotiated and agreed with Tehran within 60 days, they added.

Trump said Iran would not be provided with cash but that sanctions could potentially be lifted.

Lebanon

Sharif said the immediate and permanent end of all military operations would include Lebanon.

The Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said military operations would stop permanently on Monday night including in Lebanon.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there must be a complete halt to Israeli attacks against Lebanon and said the US bears responsibility for implementing the framework deal.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military would remain in security zones it has captured in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made this clear to Trump.