Cape Verde stun Spain on World Cup bow: 5 reasons why underdogs spark viral buzz

Cape Verde has sent soccer fans into a frenzy after a stunning performance on Monday, June 15, in their opener against Spain.

The European champions missed the chance to start the campaign with a win as the opener ended 0-0.

Though the Spanish showed some glimpses of brilliance, they couldn’t find the net.

For context, the Red Tide have never been able to clinch a victory in their openers in World Cup campaigns.

They conceded defeat in their debut game in 20410, then won the competition.

In 2014, the Red Tide lost both openers in 2014 and 2018.

But won the debut in 2020 with a 7-0 triumph against Costa Rica.

Cape Verde turned heads globally after drawing the debut match against Spain, 0-0, in Atlanta.

The Spanish posted 27 shots, seven on target but couldn’t net any.

Overall Spain struggled against an ambitious, disciplined opponent Cape Verde, with a trailblazing goalkeeper Josimar José Vozinha, 40, who made seven saves.

It’s no surprise that many soccer fans across the world might have heard of Cape Verde for the first time. But, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 5 reasons why Cape Verde is sparking viral buzz globally.

1. First ever smallest country to play World Cup

Cape Verde is a small country with an estimated population of over 500,000.

But with this limited size of their population, the island nation has qualified for the World Cup while many nations are still struggling to make it.

2. Trailblazing 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha

Although the Spanish stars generated pregame hype, Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper, who made 7 saves, is what everyone is talking about.

The Blue Sharks’ gloveman, Vozinha was key in securing a draw against Spain in the World Cup debut.

The spectacular performance made headlines, sending fans into a frenzy all over the world.

Fun fact is, before their opener, Vozinha had just 50K followers on Instagram, which has now crossed 5.9 million after a superb performance with the gloves.

3. The Blue Sharks edged African heavyweights

Cape Verde qualified for the FIFA World Cup by defeating one of Africa’s strongest sides, the Republic of Cameroon.

Cameroon has qualified eight times, but this time Cape Verde dashed their dreams by claiming the dream spot.

That itself signals that the underdog side can pull more surprises in the days ahead.

4. The opener against hot favorites, Spain

Most debutants coming to the World Cup wish they could start against easier sides, but for Cape Verde, they clashed against Spain and came out all guns blazing, closing the game in a draw, 0-0.

Thus, earning a crucial point against one of the hot favorites to win the title.

5. The underdog story

In each World Cup, there’s one such team who made headlines and left trails of everlasting memories for the soccer fans.

Cape Verde might have ignited the flame after its debut against Spain.

The Blue Sharks’ story has just begun; with stunning gameplay, they’re the underdogs of this World Cup.