Naomi Campbell breaks silence on trustee ban ruling

Naomi Campbell is in a London tribunal trying to remove her five-year ban from working as a charity trustee.

The 56-year-old model spoke at the start of the hearing and said, “I’m here because I have been deceived.”

She also asked for respectful questions while giving her evidence.

The case is about her charity Fashion For Relief. In 2024, an investigation found serious issues in how money was used.

It was claimed that charity funds were spent on luxury hotels in Cannes, spa treatments, room service and cigarettes.

Because of this investigation, Naomi and two other trustees were banned from running charities for a set number of years.

Naomi told the court that she feels she was tricked by someone she trusted, adding that she believed this person was a real lawyer and acting properly, so she did not question them.

The iconic star went on to add that her only mistake was trusting the wrong person and not checking more carefully.

At times, the hearing became tense as she answered questions strongly and pushed back on suggestions. The judge stepped in a few times to calm things down and keep the hearing on track.

The tribunal is still ongoing as Naomi tries to overturn the ban and clear her name.