Zidane's son Luca dons viral 'protective' mask for World Cup debut—why?

Algeria’s goalie, Luca Zidane, son of soccer legend Zidane, made his debut in the opener against Argentine on Tuesday, June 16.

Luca appeared, defending Algeria’s goalpost with onslaughts from Messi led Argentina’s forward, wearing a protective mask.

This viral ‘protective’ mask he donned has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Zidane, playing the opening match, makes his eighth international game for Les Fennecs.

For the unversed, Zidane is the son of former French icon Zinedine Zidane, who helped the Les Blues triumph in their first World Cup in 1998 on home soil.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper appeared wearing a protective mask and drew a spotlight, but it’s not without a reason.

Let’s find out why he wore the protective mask; that is what everyone talking about.

Luca Zidane suffered a blow to his chin and jaw due to a collision when he was playing a club game for Granada in April.

He underwent surgical procedure that forced him out of play for months.

The opener against the defending champion Argentina marks his first appearance on the pitch after a two-month recovery time since April 26.

He’s allowed to play the game, but donning a protective mask has been made mandatory by the medical board that covers much of his face.

Although Zidane donning a protective mask has created buzz online, it has also reminded soccer fans of the heydays of Zinedine Zidane.

The last time the French legend Zidane’s name rang out during the World Cup was twenty years down memory lane, and millennials can’t get over it.

After Zidane’s debut in the opener, the memories have returned in Algeria’s colors this time around.

After conceding defeat in the opening game in the campaign, Algeria will face Jordan and Austria in Group J.