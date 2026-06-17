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Royal family makes first statement after Archie, Lilibet exciting UK news

King Charles office shares details about key royal ahead of Prince Harry and his family's UK arrival

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 17, 2026

Royal family makes first statement after Archie, Lilibet exciting UK news
Royal family makes first statement after Archie, Lilibet exciting UK news

King Charles' office made the first statement after the exciting news about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's UK arrival dropped.

On June 17, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and the royal family's official Instagram page shared details about Prince Edward's visit to the North East. 

Several photos of Edward meeting young people at Barnard Castle have been released. 

According to the statement, the castle works as "a centre that offers DofE to young people who can’t access the Award through school or college. 

"Young people showcased some of the activities they’re doing for their DofE, including navigating high ropes and canoeing."

Prince Edward planted 'Youth Without Limits' rose, which is designed to mark DofE’s 70th Anniversary, with "young people from The Oaks Secondary School and spoke with them about doing horticulture as part of their Award."

This post came after royal expert Bronte Coy claimed that Prince Harry is planning to bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the One Year To Go Invictus Games events.

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