Dana White reveals massive UFC 330 main event featuring Islam Makhachev

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) founder and CEO Dana White has announced two iconic title fights for the upcoming UFC 330 event at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on August 15, 2026.

This comes just days after an iconic fight card at the UFC White House event, dubbed as UFC Freedom 250, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States (U.S.).

The 56-year-old American businessman announced that Russian MMA fighter Islam Makhachev will defend his welterweight title for the first time since winning it at UFC 322 in November last year.

White said: “The main event of UFC 330 will be Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.”

Both fighters have an impressive professional record with Makhachev holding a record of 28-1-0. His only defeat came against Adriano Martins in 2015.

Garry holds a professional record of 17-1-0, with his only defeat coming against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December 2024.

White said: “This is the first time we're back in Philly since 2019, I think, so I love it. I love going to Celtics games in Philly. The Philly fans are awesome, man. I love Philly cheese steaks… and I can't wait to get back there. The fans are the best.”

The co-main event of UFC 330 will be another title defense by female fighter Mackenzie Dern against Gilian Robertson. This will be Dern's first title defence since she won it in December last year.

The full fight card hasn’t yet been released.