Taylor Swift latest move puts her one step closer to an EGOT dream

Taylor Swift might just be adding another “how is she doing this again?” moment to her trophy cabinet.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has made a surprising country music comeback after more than a decade away with her new track I Knew It, I knew You, featured in Toy Story 5.

And the response? Basically instant overdrive.

According to Variety, the song “closed the panel” at country radio – meaning it was added by all 157 Mediabase-tracked country stations right out of the gate.

That kind of unanimous pickup is so rare it has only happened three times before… and never by a female artist.

That alone would be enough to dominate headlines, but Swift being Swift, it did not stop there.

Industry chatter is already turning toward awards season, with early speculation that the track could enter the race for Best Original Song at the 2027 Oscars.

Not a nomination yet – but enough momentum to get people talking like it already has a seat at the table.

The Oscars process will now move through shortlist voting before final nominations are locked, and Swift’s name is suddenly floating in a space usually reserved for long-time film composers.

And if you needed a reminder of how crowded her shelf already is, here it is anyway: 49 Billboard Music Awards, 40 AMAs, 30 VMAs, 14 Grammys, 12 CMAs, eight CMT Awards, two Brit Awards and an Emmy.

At this point, the real question is not whether she will win more – it’s whether there’s still room in the house for another shelf.