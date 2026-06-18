 
Geo News

Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti first spotted in 2023 and have been seen together at different events

By
Hina Ali
|

Published June 18, 2026

Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars but one thing that always leave fans surprised is that why he never got married.

Over the years, the Oscar winning actor has been named with some very high profile relationships, including models and actresses but he never confirmed plans to settle down in marriage.

One of his more recent public relationships is with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two were first spotted having an outing in 2023 and have been seen together at different events and private outings since then.

Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained

However, DiCaprio has stayed private and didn’t speak as much about his personal life.

Fans often wonder that why the Titanic icon never tied the knot. Reports and insider claims that DiCaprio likes to live his life on his own terms and does not believe in the traditional idea of marriage.

People close to him, however, have also said that he does not see himself in the “role of a husband.”

Over the years, the One Battle After Another has had some public relationships, but he always tried to keep things very low key when it comes to long term commitment and marriage.

For now, Leonardo DiCaprio continues to focus on his career, private life, and marriage has never been something he publicly talked about.

Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds face new storm
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds face new storm