Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars but one thing that always leave fans surprised is that why he never got married.

Over the years, the Oscar winning actor has been named with some very high profile relationships, including models and actresses but he never confirmed plans to settle down in marriage.

One of his more recent public relationships is with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two were first spotted having an outing in 2023 and have been seen together at different events and private outings since then.

However, DiCaprio has stayed private and didn’t speak as much about his personal life.

Fans often wonder that why the Titanic icon never tied the knot. Reports and insider claims that DiCaprio likes to live his life on his own terms and does not believe in the traditional idea of marriage.

People close to him, however, have also said that he does not see himself in the “role of a husband.”

Over the years, the One Battle After Another has had some public relationships, but he always tried to keep things very low key when it comes to long term commitment and marriage.

For now, Leonardo DiCaprio continues to focus on his career, private life, and marriage has never been something he publicly talked about.