Khamenei says he approved MoU with US, despite reservations, after assurances on Iran's rights

A woman walks next to a banner with a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, May 8, 2026. — Reuters

Face-to-face talks won't mean accepting "enemy's position": Khamenei.

Supreme leader says he approved deal despite having a "different view".

Oil prices tumble after agreement was inked by Trump and Pezeshkian.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday he had authorised a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and US presidents, despite holding a different view, after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials that Iran's rights and the interests of the "Resistance Front" would be safeguarded.

In a written message to the Iranian nation, Khamenei said Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the Supreme National Security Council, had accepted responsibility for ensuring the agreement protected Iran's interests and pledged not to yield if Washington made what he described as excessive demands.

Khamenei added that future face-to-face negotiations with the United States would not mean accepting "the enemy's position".

The signing of the deal by Trump and Pezeshkian set in motion a 60-day period for talks on wider issues between the two foes, including the Iranian nuclear programme.

But there was uncertainty over the next steps, and it remained unclear if the two sides, who have had no diplomatic relations following the 1979 Islamic revolution, would hold a signing ceremony and talks in Switzerland on Friday as previously announced.

Oil prices tumbled after the agreement was inked, though activity was still muted in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic bottleneck for energy shipments that Iran blockaded during the conflict and which should reopen immediately under the deal.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who became supreme leader after his father and longstanding Iran ruler Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28, said in a written statement that he had approved the deal despite having a "different view", without elaborating.

"But I issued my permission due to the commitment" made by officials including Pezheshkian to "protect the rights of the Iranian nation".

Ali Khamenei had during his rule repeatedly allowed officials to go ahead with negotiations without himself showing enthusiasm.

His son — said to have been wounded in an airstrike — has yet to be seen in public himself since being named supreme leader. His father's funeral ceremonies, scheduled for early July, will be closely scrutinised for signs of the new ruler.

'Maybe they start fighting again'

American forces earlier Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports that had prevented ships from sailing to or from the Islamic republic, the US military said, noting that American warships "will remain in the general area".

Three Saudi oil tankers left the Gulf through the strait on Thursday, maritime trackers said, while the loaded liquefied natural gas vessel (LNG) Mraikh became the first such French vessel to make the transit since the start of the conflict.

Iranian state TV, citing a statement from the country's Supreme National Security Council, said that ships "seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz must submit their request" to a new government body tasked with overseeing the waterway.

In keeping with the terms of the deal, it added, "no fees whatsoever will be collected from applicants for a period of sixty days".

US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said he planned to go to Switzerland for "technical negotiations" with Iran "this weekend" rather than Friday, but emphasised that the plan "could change".

In Iran, the Tasnim agency said "nothing has been confirmed" about the Iranian delegation's trip to Switzerland.

The deal should bring an end to the current US-Israeli conflict with the Islamic republic, which saw five weeks of all-out war until a ceasefire was struck in early April.

But some in Tehran expressed a downbeat mood at the prospects for peace.

"I have no hope that this is a lasting agreement. Maybe after the 60 days they start fighting again," said Mina, 54, a psychologist from Tehran.

Her sentiment was shared by French President Emmanuel Macron, who presided over the signing at the Palace of Versailles in what he described as a "spontaneous" move by Trump.

Macron said "he did not believe" that the war was "totally finished".

Under the text, Washington commits to immediately waive oil sanctions crippling Iran's economy.

And once a final agreement is reached on Iran's nuclear programme, the United States will facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, the deal says.

'Victory'

Trump's decision to end the war, in which 13 US service members were killed and a vast proportion of US ammunition stockpiles was used, has unsettled some of his allies at home.

US Senator Bill Cassidy from Trump's Republican Party described it as the "worst foreign policy blunder in decades".

"Iran's nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works," he said.

Apparently anticipating such criticism, Trump said at a G7 summit that he was prepared to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if they violated the agreement.

Trump added on social media Thursday that those criticising the agreement were "fools" and described the deal as a "Victory".

There has also been some criticism from hardliners within Iran, where the conflict was described as an "imposed war" and compared to the 1980-1988 conflict with Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

But parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf insisted the deal represented a US "failure", while Pezeshkian called it "historic".

Agnes Lavallois, president of France's Institute for Research and Studies on the Mediterranean and the Middle East, said the feeling was that the Americans "wanted just one thing — the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."