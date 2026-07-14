US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran today

A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 13, 2026. — Reuters

US says measures will take effect at 2000 GMT on July 14.

Says restrictions will apply to all vessel traffic regardless of flag.

JMIC says force may be used against non-compliant vessels.

LONDON: The US military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.

The blockade, covering all of Iran's ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic – regardless of flag – from 2000 GMT on July 14, the centre said in an advisory.

"Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force," the statement said.

The centre said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded.