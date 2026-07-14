 
Geo News

US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran today

Blockade, covering all of Iran's ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced from 2000 GMT on July 14

By
Reuters
|

Published July 14, 2026

A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 13, 2026. — Reuters
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 13, 2026. — Reuters

  • US says measures will take effect at 2000 GMT on July 14.
  • Says restrictions will apply to all vessel traffic regardless of flag.
  • JMIC says force may be used against non-compliant vessels.

LONDON: The US military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.

The blockade, covering all of Iran's ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic – regardless of flag – from 2000 GMT on July 14, the centre said in an advisory.

"Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force," the statement said.

The centre said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded.

Make us preferred on Google
12 arrested for plotting terror attack on Tablighi Jamaat's UK ijtima
12 arrested for plotting terror attack on Tablighi Jamaat's UK ijtima
Garbage heap collapse kills nine at India waste plant
Garbage heap collapse kills nine at India waste plant
Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states, warns of more 'incidents' in strait
Iran escalates attacks on US bases in Gulf states, warns of more 'incidents' in strait
At least 27 die in Bangkok pub blaze
At least 27 die in Bangkok pub blaze
Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses Prime Minister Svyrydenko after only a year
Ukraine's Zelenskiy dismisses Prime Minister Svyrydenko after only a year
Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71
Lindsey Graham, pivotal US Republican senator, dies suddenly at 71
Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74
Former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74
Typhoon Bavi batters eastern China, threatens days of heavy rain
Typhoon Bavi batters eastern China, threatens days of heavy rain