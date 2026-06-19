Who is Andy Burnham? Socialist politician challenging Keir Starmer for UK PM

The power struggle in the United Kingdom’s Labour Party has intensified after Andy Burnham secured a comfortable victory over Reform UK in Makerfield by-elections. Following his victory, Mr Burnham announced plans to challenge the incumbent UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The now-former mayor of Greater Manchester, nicknamed “King of the North” by his voters and supporters, has urged the UK PM to set out a timetable for his departure. However, PM Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge to his premiership.

Who is Andy Burnham?

Born in 1970 in Aintree, Liverpool, Burnham is a socialist British politician currently serving as a member of parliament for Makerfield. The 56-year-old began his political career as a Labour MP from Leigh in 2001 and remained an MP for 16 years until 2017.

During his tenure as a parliamentarian, Burnham also served as Secretary of Health under PM Gordon Brown’s government from 2009 to 2010.

Potential UK premiership candidate

Touted as one of the most senior figures within the party, his victory has positioned him as a strong contender to premiership. Burnham described the win as a “turning point,” adding, “the Labour has a final chance to change.”

He said: “We must hear people’s voice, act upon it and get it right. There will be no second chance.”

However, Sir Keir Starmer has not hinted at leaving No. 10 as he said his government was delivering a very considerable mandate for change.

The power struggle comes amid a wave of resignation of high-profile UK officials and cabinet members after the Labour Party's severe defeats in local elections, backsliding poll numbers, and multiple high-profile political scandals.