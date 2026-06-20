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Katy Perry takes jab at past romances Orlando Bloom, John Mayer at show

Katy Perry praises boyfriend Justin Trudeau while slamming exes in Spain

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Katy Perry takes jab at past romances Orlando Bloom, John Mayer at show
Katy Perry takes jab at past romances Orlando Bloom, John Mayer at show

Katy Perry used a giant mock iPhone on stage to take a cheeky swipe at her ex-boyfriends, and make very clear exactly who she is picking up the phone for these days.

During a performance at the O Son do Camiño music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on 18 June, Perry staged an elaborate bit while performing her 2020 hit Never Really Over

As she belted out lyrics about revisiting a relationship with an irresistible ex, a giant prop phone behind her displayed incoming calls from apparent references to three former flames, and she made a show of sending most of them straight to voicemail.

The first call, labelled "JM" alongside a guitar emoji, appeared to nod to John Mayer. 

Perry hit the red button. 

A second call referencing Diplo got the same treatment. 

When "OB" appeared, seemingly a nod to Orlando Bloom, complete with a spade emoji paying homage to his ace of spades chest tattoo, Perry let it ring rather than answer, though she did not pick up. 

Bloom is the father of her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The real crowd-pleaser came when the initials "JPJT" appeared under a Canadian flag emoji, a fairly transparent reference to her current boyfriend Justin Pierre James Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister. 

Perry hit the green answer button repeatedly and enthusiastically. Message received.

Perry, 41, and Trudeau, 54, have been together for nearly a year. 

Her split from Bloom was confirmed in 2025 after nine years together, with representatives for both parties telling E! News at the time that the pair had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," adding that raising Daisy "with love, stability and mutual respect" remains their shared priority.

Notably absent from the on-stage ex roll call was Russell Brand, whom Perry divorced in 2012.

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