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Buckingham Palace releases statement to celebrate milestone for key royal

King Charles's Office gives honour to royal member as family prepares for much-anticipated reunion

By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 20, 2026

Buckingham Palace releases statement to celebrate special royal member
Buckingham Palace releases statement to celebrate special royal member

The Buckingham Palace is reportedly preparing for a crucial meeting ever since it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be arriving with their two children in tow next month.

Even though the King and the Sussex office has declined to comment on the matter, the monarch's office issued an update for a special day, which honours a key royal member.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucestor have remained to be loyal supporters of the monarchy and the King, especially as he undergoes cancer treatment.

The Palace honoured the Duchess as she marked her milestone birthday surrounded by loved ones.

“Happy 80th Birthday to The Duchess of Gloucester!” the statement read. “Thank you for all the well wishes on Her Royal Highness’s special day.”

It added, “The Duchess is pictured alongside The Duke of Gloucester in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, by Chris Jackson.”

The first one was in the Yellow Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. She is dressed in white complemented by an emerald and pearl necklace and pearl-drop earrings.

Buckingham Palace releases statement to celebrate milestone for key royal

In the next one, the Danish-born royal is dresses in a pale green two-piece suit with a flattering peplum and belt detail on the jacket. It is the same location where she poses with her husband Prince Richard, the photo shared on the royal social media.

The Duchess is a patron of over 60 charities and has continued to represent the royal family on numerous occasions.

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