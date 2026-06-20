Scientists building giant 'Black Box' to record Earth's final days

An Australian environmental communication agency, Rouser Lab, has announced an ambitious project to record every moment of Earth as it moves toward the ultimate apocalypse.

The non-profit announced that the 52-feet long and 13-feet tall structure, to be built in the remote Tasmanian airfield will serve as Earth’s “Black Box”. The design of the structure is inspired by actual aeroplane black boxes which store data in case of a crash.

The structure will have reinforced steel walls that will protect it against earthquakes, floods, fires, cyclones and even deadly attacks.

The Lab claims that it is building the structure on the world’s most politically and geologically stable piece of land. The Earth’s Black Box will have 36 solar panels in addition to thermal power generation for uninterrupted supply of electricity as experts hope that it’ll keep recording data long after the last humans are gone.

The project aims to gather data from space agencies, weather stations and universities so future generations can have a reliable account of what happened.

The NGO behind the project credits itself for “making things that make you think about climate change. Good things, funny things, scary things - things the world needs to hear.”

The project was first announced in 2021 just during the Conference of Parties (COP26); however, it remained stalled for five years. The lab confirmed that the construction has now begun and the structure is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The organisation did not share the estimated cost of the project nor details about how it acquired funds to proceed.