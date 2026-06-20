Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon (PC: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

The Iranian military has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz once again following the ceasefire agreement with the United States (U.S.), accusing Israel of repeated violations in Lebanon.

In a statement broadcast by Iran’s state-run news agency IRIB, the Iran’s top joint military command, ​Khatam al-Anbiya Central ‌Headquarters said, “In view of the United States’ bad faith and its clear breach of its commitments by failing to implement the first article of the memorandum ending the war.”

The command added, “In response to the continuous and ongoing violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon… It hereby announces that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels.”

According to CNN, the Islamic Republic also accused the U.S. of failing to meet the first clause of the tentative agreement. The reported first clause of the tentative agreement is: “The immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have kept exchanging blows after the tentative peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. Israel’s renewed airstrikes killed at least 16 people in Lebanon.

This comes after the U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that oil flow through the key maritime trade route had reached pre-war level.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated: “Safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today as 55 merchant ships transited, moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.”

It added that the American forces will ensure that the agreement with Iran is “adhered to, obeyed in full force and effect.”

The tentative 14-point ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran as reported by BBC:

The immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon US and Iran to "respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs They "commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days, extendable with mutual consent Immediately, the US "will begin the removal of its naval blockade... and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days In the Strait of Hormuz, Iran "will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days The US undertakes "with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD $300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of" Iran US to "terminate all types of sanctions against" Iran Iran "reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons", but other parts of the programme are still to be negotiated. The two parties "agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs" Pending the final deal, the US and Iran "agree to maintain the status quo" Upon signing, and until the termination of sanctions, US Treasury will "issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services US undertakes "to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets" of Iran "An executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation" of this memorandum After signing - subject to implementation of points 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 - the US and Iran "will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs" "The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolution"

The mediator Pakistan has announced that peace talks will be held in Switzerland tomorrow, June 21, 2026.

Both Iran and the U.S. have confirmed their participation in the peace talks.