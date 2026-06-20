Spain removes Gibraltar border barriers for first time in 300 years in historic post-Brexit deal

Spain has removed barriers from its border with Gibraltar, the British Overseas Territory, as part of the post-Brexit deal.

The development marks the first time that checkpoints and police auxiliary buildings have been removed from the border in more than 300 years.

The frictionless land border without any checks is expected to enable the free flow of some 15,000 workers a day, reports Telegraph.

Under the new rules, any British national arriving in Gibraltar via land or sea will have their passports checked by British officials and then by Spanish guards, who will have the final say in allowing entry to British Overseas Territory.

The new deal, announced last June after four years of negotiations, makes the area officially part of the Schengen border free space as the Royal Gibraltar Police booths are also expected to be removed in the coming days.

The deal did not mention anything about the Spanish sovereignty over the territory, which was seized by Anglo-Dutch forces during the war against Spain in 1704. However, Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has had to accept the greater Spanish influence.

Under the new agreement, the British citizens of Gibraltar who lost access to freedom of movement and work rights within the European Union.