Taylor Swift fans convinced she will ditch her iconic bangs on wedding day

Taylor Swift fans are debating her wedding look and one topic keeps coming up again and again.

It is her bangs!

Many fans think that the 36-year-old megastar may change her signature fringe for her wedding day with the NFL star Travis Kelce, with some even saying she could be growing it out or hiding a clip in style.

Meanwhile others are strongly disagreeing and saying that her bangs are part of her identity and should stay.

The debate, however, started after people noticed her fringe looking heavier in recent appearances. That sparked new theories online, where Swifties often read deep meaning into her style changes.

Hair experts say brides often switch up their look slightly for weddings. They say it helps create softer, more polished style in photos and keeps the focus on the face and dress.

They, moreover, also say open foreheads can look cleaner in windy or emotional moments during a wedding.

Still, stylists also sharing that keeping a fringe can work well if it feels natural and personal.

They went on to suggest that pairing it with soft waves or a simple updo for balance.

Fans are now discussing which style will Taylor go for during the big day of her life. One a classic Taylor look, the other one is something which is still under wraps.

For now, nothing is confirmed and fans are still guessing what she will actually do.