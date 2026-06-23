Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh warmly received at Porto Factory House

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were given a warm welcome during their recent visit to Porto, where they continued a centuries-old tradition of royal engagement with one of the city's most historic Anglo-Portuguese institutions.

Churchill's Port revealed that Prince Edward and Sophie were hosted for lunch at the iconic Factory House, a landmark long associated with the British port wine trade and the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and Portugal.

The royal couple were welcomed by Churchill's Co-CEOs Ben Himowitz and Zoe Graham, who received Their Royal Highnesses in their capacities as Treasurer and Board Member of the British Association.

Churchill's described the occasion as "a memorable day" not only for those at Factory House but also for the British member houses that continue to promote the Douro Valley and its world-famous port wines on the international stage.