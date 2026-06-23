'Off Campus' costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston go public with romance

Abdalla, 26, and Heuston, 29, seemingly confirm dating rumours

Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are no longer leaving fans guessing.

Amid speculation that they’re dating, the Off Campus co-stars appeared to confirm they’re dating after being spotted getting close during a recent trip to Paris.

Photos captured by a fan in the French capital showed Abdalla, 26, and Heuston, 29, spending time together at several locations around the city. In some images, the actress looked comfortable in her co-star’s embrace, while others show the pair sharing a kiss while waiting in line at a bottle shop.

The two were also photographed travelling together, including during airport check-in and while enjoying drinks in first class. Heuston later shared an Instagram photodump from the trip, featuring pictures of Abdalla, Ella Bright, and more of the Off Campus cast.

Romance rumours have followed the pair for months, largely fuelled by their interactions while promoting the Prime Video adaptation of the popular hockey romance series.

Neither Abdalla nor Heuston publicly addressed the speculation as it grew online, but the Paris photos have convinced many fans that the rumours were true all along.

Earlier this month, a representative for Abdalla confirmed that she and fiancé Jake Short had ended their relationship.

“Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” the rep told Us Weekly on June 1. “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."