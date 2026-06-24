Diplomacy in 280 characters

The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. — Reuters

Gone are the days when diplomacy was conducted through carefully crafted messages, discreet meetings and private negotiations. Diplomats understood a simple truth: words matter, timing matters even more, and some conversations are too important to be conducted in public. Today, however, international relations increasingly unfold on social media platforms where leaders communicate directly with millions of followers, often in real time and often without the filters traditionally provided by diplomats and foreign offices.

This transformation has created a dangerous new reality. Diplomacy, which depends on patience, ambiguity and compromise, is increasingly colliding with social media, which rewards speed, certainty and confrontation. The result is that negotiations are sometimes disrupted not by substantive disagreements but by public statements made for domestic political audiences.

Recent events surrounding efforts to reduce tensions involving the US and Iran provide a striking example. Diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities and creating space for negotiations were repeatedly overshadowed by public statements and social media exchanges. During the latest round of talks in Switzerland, reports suggested that progress was jeopardised after a series of public remarks and social media posts by US President Donald Trump hardened positions and provoked strong reactions from the Iranian side. Iranian leaders responded with equally uncompromising public statements. Negotiators attempting to build trust and identify common ground suddenly found themselves dealing with the fallout from rhetoric designed more for public consumption than diplomatic progress. And this is not the first time it has happened during this conflict. Rhetorical statements from both sides on social media during earlier negotiations had also hampered progress.

While negotiations and backdoor channels are regarded as the art of creating room for compromise, social media does quite the opposite. When populist leaders publicly adopt hardline positions before millions of followers, any flexibility is portrayed as weakness. The result is that negotiators become constrained not by realities at the negotiating table but by expectations created online.

History offers a stark contrast. During some of the most dangerous moments of the Cold War, leaders relied on secret communications, back channels and confidential diplomacy. The Cuban Missile Crisis was resolved not through public posturing but through quiet exchanges that allowed both sides to retreat from confrontation while preserving their dignity. It is difficult to imagine such a resolution if every development had been accompanied by hourly social media updates, public taunts and viral hashtags. Though this is not the 1960s or 70s, and news flow is much faster and much more public, the way political leaders try to become social media influencers while negotiating a settlement to the crisis will always be a challenge.

The problem is not limited to adversaries. Even relations among allies can suffer. Diplomatic disagreements that could once have been resolved privately now become public controversies within minutes. A remark by one leader is amplified across social media, prompting responses from another leader, which then generate political pressure at home. Before long, a manageable disagreement becomes a matter of national prestige.

A recent exchange between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni illustrates the point. What should have remained a minor diplomatic matter escalated into a public dispute after comments by Trump were followed by sharp responses from the Italian side. The disagreement quickly became international news and generated unnecessary friction between two governments that broadly share many strategic interests. Diplomatic professionals often spend weeks repairing damage caused by statements that took only seconds to post.

Pakistan is no exception. Senior political leaders are using social media to comment on sensitive international issues. Only a day before the Islamabad talks between US and Iranian leaders, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted a strong condemnation of Israel on X. While the sentiment reflected a widely held political position, the timing complicated ongoing negotiations and created difficulties for parties attempting to maintain diplomatic momentum. He was reportedly told to delete the tweet, but the incident showed how even a single social media post can alter diplomatic calculations and introduce new obstacles into already complex discussions.

Political leaders should distinguish between domestic political messaging and international diplomacy. A statement designed to energise supporters at home may have unintended consequences abroad. Before posting on sensitive international issues, leaders should consult foreign policy advisers and consider whether the message serves national interests or merely generates short-term political attention.

The rise of populist politics has intensified the problem. Many contemporary leaders have built their political brands through direct communication with supporters. They are not merely politicians; they are social media personalities with enormous online followings. Every statement becomes part of a larger effort to shape narratives, mobilise supporters and dominate news cycles. Their followers often take matters further. What begins as a political statement can rapidly evolve into online campaigns, coordinated outrage and pressure on governments. Diplomatic disputes become social media battles in which neither side wishes to appear weak. In such an environment, compromise – the lifeblood of diplomacy – becomes politically risky.

Social media itself may not be the real problem; it can be a valuable tool for transparency and accountability. The problem arises when diplomacy is transformed into political performance. And unfortunately, subdued texts and positivity don’t get enough traction on social media.

The challenge is therefore not to eliminate social media from politics but to establish boundaries. Governments may consider establishing clear protocols for public communication during sensitive diplomatic negotiations. Just as military operations are subject to communication restrictions, major diplomatic initiatives should also be protected from impulsive public commentary.

The other extreme is censorship and restriction of the flow of information by authoritarian regimes. While there is non-stop information shared on social media by various leaders, their supporters and people in general about any major incident or event, restricting mainstream media from giving the news only creates more confusion and increases speculation. Today’s speed of news demands a constant flow of information from officials. And intelligent media managers are needed to keep the media informed.

Rather than putting restrictions on the media, governments may consider voluntary codes of conduct for heads of government and senior ministers during periods of international crisis. Such guidelines would not limit freedom of expression but would recognise that a tweet or post from a national leader is no longer merely a personal opinion; it is often interpreted as a statement of state policy. Not every diplomatic disagreement needs to be litigated before millions of online spectators, nor does every negotiation require a running commentary.

The world today is more interconnected, more polarised and more dangerous than ever before. A single social media post can move financial markets, trigger diplomatic protests or undermine delicate peace efforts. The technology that allows leaders to communicate instantly is one of the great innovations of our age. But when diplomacy is reduced to a contest for likes, reposts and viral moments, the costs can be enormous.

Political leaders are expected to think beyond the next news cycle. In the age of social media, that responsibility is more important than ever. The greatest diplomatic skill today may not be knowing what to say, but knowing when not to post.

The writer is the managing editor of Geo News.